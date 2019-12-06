Nairobi Governor arrested over graft

Nairobi County, Governor Mike Sonko was dramatically arrested on Friday as he allegedly attempted to flee the country over the misappropriation of the city’s $4 million.Sonko was arrested in Voi aboard a train heading to Mombasa city with authorities, saying that he was attempting to sneak to neighbouring, Tanzania.

Drama ensued as the flamboyant governor resisted arrest in Voi as an army of security officers overpowered and managed to handcuff him.

He was later airlifted to Nairobi where he was arraigned before the High Court for corruption charges.

It comes after the Director of Public of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest during a press conference in Nairobi.

In a video circulated on social media, Sonko can be seen resisting arrest by twenty heavily armed security officers.

In the clip, Sonko exchanges verbal insults with the sleuths which almost culminates in a fist fight.

Sonko was overpowered and eventually handcuffed before he was led to a chartered aircraft.

Sonko and other alleged accomplices appeared before the court charged with committing economic crimes and conflict of interest in the misappropriation of $4 million.

He is expected to spend the weekend in the cells after the court denied his request for anticipatory bail, saying the governor was a flight risk.