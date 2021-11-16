Nairobi: Major search underway for escaped militants

Published on 16.11.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

A massive manhunt is reportedly underway in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday after the escape of three prisoners described as “dangerous Islamist militants”.The authorities have confirmed the arrest of seven prison wardens in connection with the jailbreak at Kamiti maximum-security prison on the outskirts of the capital.

Those arrested have been blamed for “gross incompetence”.

One of the three fugitives on the run has been identified as Mohamed Ali Abikar, who was convicted for the 2015 attack on the Garissa University.

He was serving a 41-year jail term at the Kamiti maximum security prisons.

At least 148 people were killed in the attack he was involved in.

The other two runaway fugitives were jailed for terrorism related crimes.

The Kenyan police has announced a $178,000 bounty over their heads, soliciting information from the public of their possible whereabouts.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i has issued a statement describing the escaped trio as “dangerous criminals and we have to get them”.

He said those found to have played a role in their escape would be prosecuted.

“We will act resolutely to ensure this kind of recklessness does not happen again” he vowed.