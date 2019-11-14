Nairobi Summit resolves to empower women and girls

The International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) came to a close in Nairobi on Thursday with a strong resolve to eradicate vices that have retarded women and girls empowerment across the globe.The conference dubbed ‘The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25: Accelerating the promise’ and which attracted more than 9500 participants from more than 170 countries offered an inclusive platform, bringing together governments, UN agencies, civil societies, private sector organizations, women’s groups and youth networks.

Speaking when he officially closed the three-day conference in Nairobi, Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto said the meeting had unanimously agreed on triple zero on family planning, maternal deaths and gender-based violence.

“The conference has unanimously agreed to ensure zero unmet for family planning, zero preventable maternal deaths as well as zero gender based violence and harmful practices against women, girls and the youth,” said Ruto.

He said Kenya would continue to work hard to protect the rights of women and girls as well as promote their empowerment programs.

Ruto said he was encouraged by the consensus that has emerged that advancing women’s rights and well being goes a long way in unlocking the social power that is needed to power positive economic and political transformation.

“Investing in women and girls is good as an end in itself, but also yields tremendous dividends that accelerate sustainable development in terms of reducing inequality, poverty and unemployment and generating continuous economic growth,” he said.

Dr Ruto singled out access to secondary and tertiary education, more rapid reduction in maternal deaths, and the total elimination of FGM and child marriages as some of the areas that the government was prioritizing.

The Deputy President added that acceleration of equal participation by women in all spheres of social, political and economic endeavour was also part of the government’s efforts to empower women.

“This focus will require stronger partnerships with other governments, development partners, civil society, private sector, religious communities and most critically, women and youth organisations,” said Ruto.

“Our commitments are intrinsic components of our constitutional dispensation and national socioeconomic transformation blueprint,” he added.

He called for concerted effort in the fight against gender based violence, maternal deaths, female genital mutilation, early marriage as well as unemployment, poor school enrollment, transition and completion and inadequate skills.

“We realize that the strength of our commitments to the ICPD Action Plan is commensurate with the speed of attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals. We are building a society that reflects these commitments in every sphere of endeavour and economic endeavour,” he said.

He said the focus would require stronger partnerships with other governments, development partners, civil society, private sector, religious communities and most critically, women and youth organisations.

“Our commitments are intrinsic components of our constitutional dispensation and national socioeconomic transformation blueprint,” he said.