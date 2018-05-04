Namibia, Angola move towards power interconnection

Namibia and Angola are making strides to interconnect their power systems in a move that is expected to link the latter to the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) grid, President Hage Geingob said on Thursday.He revealed that the national power utilities of the two countries – Namibia Power Corporation and Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade of Angola – are working with SAPP on a project to interconnect the transmission systems of the two countries.

“The investigation is expected to highlight the impact of the transmission interconnection on the regional networks and consider the integration of the Baynes Hydropower Plant into the two networks,” Geingob said following a meeting with visiting Angolan President João Lourenço at State House in the Namibian capital Windhoek.

The planned interconnector is expected to link the Namibia and Angolan electricity networks in the north western part of Namibia and the southern part of Angola.

“This is a vital undertaking which requires impetus in order to ensure that the energy requirements for our industrial drive are put in place and secured,” Geingob said.

The Angola leader arrived in Windhoek on Thursday for a three-day state visit. It is his first visit since he came to power in September 2017.

Geingob also commended the treaty signed with Angola last year to establish the Iona Skeleton Coast Trans frontier Park, which he said “will foster transnational collaboration and cooperation between our countries which will facilitate effective ecosystem management in this trans-boundary initiative.”

“This agreement will help develop and implement programmes that will enhance the sustainable use of natural and cultural heritage to improve the livelihoods of local communities within and around the Iona Skeleton Coast Trans frontier Park and thus contribute towards poverty reduction”.

The new transfrontier park covers approximately 30 000 square km and links the Skeleton Coast Park in north-western Namibia with Angola’s oldest national park – Iona National Park. The two areas are separated by the Kunene River.