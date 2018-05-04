Namibia, Angola to review currency conversion pact

Namibia and Angola are set to review a currency conversion agreement signed three years ago, President Hage Geingob said on Thursday.The Bank of Namibia and the Banco Nacional de Angola signed a currency conversion agreement in June 2015, to allow the exchange of the Angolan Kwanza and Namibian Dollar at the border towns of Santa Clara in Angola and Oshikango in Namibia.

Speaking after meeting visiting Angolan President João Lourenço at State House in the Namibian capital Windhoek, Geingob said the review is expected to take place in June.

He said it was encouraging to note that the relationship between the two central banks has been strengthened since the signing of the agreement.

“The banks have recently agreed to cooperate and undertake benchmarking in the areas of foreign exchange control, financial control, financial markets and monetary policy formulation,” he said.

As a result of the conversion agreement, the Bank of Namibia accumulated US$390 million worth of Angolan Kwanza, which Banco Nacional de Angola has committed to repurchase in quarterly instalments until 2019.

“We are pleased with the fact that Banco Nacional De Angola has honoured its commitments in terms of the settlement of its obligations to the Bank of Namibia as agreed between the two sister banks,” Geingob said, revealing that only about US$51 million is outstanding and payable on 25 June 2018.