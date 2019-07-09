Namibia, Angola to review longstanding relations

Namibia and Angola are expected to review their longstanding relationship, when senior officials from the two nations meet for the joint session in Windhoek this week.The 5th Session of the Namibia-Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation is starting on Wednesday in Windhoek.

The commission will consider, among others, the implementation of over 40 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding in a wide range of sectors such as trade and investment; education; health; environment; tourism; energy; fisheries and cross border connectivity.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a severe drought in the region, with both countries having declared national disaster emergencies.

Executive director in the Namibian Ministry of International Relations, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said on Monday that officials from the two neighbours are expected to discuss cooperation on sustainable water resources management.

“It is therefore imperative for both countries to cooperate on the sustainable usage and management of our shared water resources particularly within the framework of the Cuvelai River Basin Commission and Okavango River Basin Water Commission,” Ashipala-Musavyi said.

The two rivers basins promote sustainable development and efficient management of water resources along the common border of the two countries.

The two countries will also hold Political and Diplomatic Consultations on regional and international issues of common interest and concern, according to Ashipala-Musavyi.

“To further provide impetus to the importance of Namibia and Angola attach to their relationship, the two countries are expected to elevate bilateral cooperation by establishing a Bi-National Commission, to be co-chaired by the respective heads of state,” she said.

Senior officials from both countries will be meeting from Wednesday to Friday in preparation for the ministers meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to co-chair the commission with Angolan External Relations Minister Manuel Augusto Domingos.