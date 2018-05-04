Namibia bestows highest honour on Angolan leader

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has on Friday expressed gratitude to the people of Namibia for bestowing on him the country’s highest honour.Namibian President Hage Geingob conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis First Class on his Angolan counterpart during the 40th commemoration of the Cassinga Massacre at Heroes Acre in Windhoek.

The medal is the highest honour on the Namibian honouring system as provided in the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012).

President Lourenco who is in the country for a state visit was the guest of honour to remember one of the darkest episodes of Namibia’s struggle for independence against apartheid.

“The awarding to me of this medal of the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis First Class is doing so through me but I am aware, you are awarding it the entire Angolan people and the nation who managed to comply on the duty of solidarity which along the year it was rendered to the sister people of Namibia,” Lourenco during his address.

“I would like to conclude by expressing my most profound gratitude on behalf of the Angolan people, the government of Angola and on my own indeed for having awarded to me this highest distinction of your country, which for us has an enormous value and precedent meaning” he added.

Cassinga massacre is the historic symbol of solidarity between the people of Namibia and Angola.

Over 600 Namibians, mostly unarmed refugees were killed by the former South Africa colonial forces, when they attacked a refugee camp at Cassinga in Angola on 4 May 1978.

President Lourenco, a former soldier in the Angolan war of independence described the Cassinga attack as “a heinous act that claimed the lives of more than 600 people mostly undefended and innocent women and children.