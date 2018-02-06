Namibia, Botswana ink boundary pact

Namibia and Botswana have signed a treaty that reaffirms their commitment to respect their common boundary and to cooperate on transboundary issues.President Hage Geingob signed the treaty at State House in Windhoek on Monday with his Botswana counterpart Ian Khama who is on a two-day state visit to Namibia.

The two southern African neighbours share a border that stretches 1,360 kilometres.

Geingob noted that the accord is necessary “as a first step towards ongoing efforts to integrate the continent, strengthen its unity and promote peace, security and stability”.

“This treaty is rather aimed at, among others, managing our common border effectively, facilitating the movement of persons living in the two countries especially those who live in the border areas,” he said.

He added: “Furthermore, this treaty is also aimed at promoting cultural activities and existing social interactions.”

Geingob said the treaty will also serve as a mechanism “through which transboundary diseases will be controlled”.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



“You will recall that the Government of Botswana, through the Botswana Vaccine Institute, supplied vaccines for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to Namibia during the outbreak of FMD in the northern parts of our country in 2015. The livestock industry and the entire Namibian economy were consequently safeguarded,” he said.

Khama said the signing of the treaty demonstrates unwavering commitment by the two countries to the principles of good governance.

“It goes without saying that peaceful resistance of friendly nations provides a conducive environment for deepening bilateral cooperation and understanding,” said Khama, who is on his last presidential visit to Namibia.

Khama will step down as Botswana head of state at the end of April.

He is expected to handover powers to Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi who will lead Botswana until presidential elections in 2019.