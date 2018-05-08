Namibia committed to African integration – Geingob

President Hage Geingob and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat have held talks on the state of Africa, during which the Namibian leader pledged commitment to the integration of the African continent.Geingob told the visiting AU Commission chairperson at State House that Namibia would implement the AU’s Agenda 2063 and its First Ten year Implementation Plan in order to achieve the “Africa we want”.

“The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area is the first Agenda 2063 flagship project on target for completion within the roadmap establish in pursuance of Agenda 2063s First Ten Year Implementation Plan, aimed at boosting Africa’s economic growth and intra-African trade through integration by creating One African Market,” he said.

Geingob added that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an integral part of the broader African integration and development agenda, as expounded in Agenda 2063.

“It represents an important achievement in the fulfilment of the Pan-African aspirations of the founding fathers of the OAU, who wished for a united and peaceful Africa, enjoying inclusive growth, sustainable development and socio-economic prosperity. Africa’s advancement remains first and foremost a matter for Africans,” the Namibian leader said.

“Namibia reiterates her commitment towards the AfCFTA and the Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community Relating to the Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment and will expedite internal processes to sign and ratify these instruments,” he said.

Mahamat is visiting Namibia until Thursday on the invitation of Geingob.

Mahamat told Geingob that he was proud of the efforts Namibia had made in the agenda of the AU, and was convinced that the southern African country would succeed.