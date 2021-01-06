International › APA

Namibia defers opening of schools amid COVID-19 concerns

Published on 06.01.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

The Namibian government has deferred the opening of schools for the 2021 school calendar in the face of a spike in COVID-19 infections, APA learnt here on Wednesday.Education Minister Anna Nghipondoka said the reopening of schools has been moved from January 11 to January 26.

“Schools must meet the key conditions that are mandatory pre-requisites for reopening of schools,” the minister said in a statement.

Education authorities are expected to evaluate the preparedness of their respective schools for the return of all pupils on the proposed dates.

“Schools are expected to communicate to parents as to what teaching and learning mode they will make use of,” she said.

Neighbouring Zimbabwe has also deferred the opening of the 2021 school calendar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Namibia has so far recorded more than 25,800 cases of COVID-19 and 222 related deaths.

