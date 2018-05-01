Namibia diesel prices go up

Diesel prices in Namibia are set to increase on Wednesday by 30 cents per litre, Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo has announced.However, petrol prices remain unchanged.

As of May 2, 2018 the Diesel 500 parts per million (ppm) and Diesel 50 ppm will cost N$12.07 per litre and N$12.08 per litre, respectively.

The price for 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol remains unchanged at N$11.70 per litre.

Minister Alweendo emphasized that refined oils picked up in April, hovering above $80 for both petrol and diesel that led the cost of fuel locally to escalate by a large margin and to huge under-recoveries especially on diesel grades.

“Petrol pulled through the month of April with relatively smaller under-recoveries and the National Energy Fund will subsidize those under-recoveries,” he said.

During April, Alweendo said the Namibian dollar depreciated against the US dollar in which oil is traded, which meant oil companies had to pay more to import fuel compared to February 2018.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said it has started a process to phase out the Diesel 500 ppm from the local market as from 01 January 2019.

This is necessitated by a large volume of newer vehicle models in the market, which created a demand for low sulphur diesel, according the ministry’s permanent secretary Simeon Negumbo.

The low sulphur diesel or 10 ppm replaces the 500 ppm in January next year.

“The phasing in of low sulphur diesel is also in line with the Namibian government’s policy of cleaner fuels and global initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. Low sulphur diesel will allow the introduction of advanced engine technology that requires low sulphur. It is possible that not all retail will have the cleaner diesel at the beginning but with time, 10 ppm sulphur diesel will be available countrywide,” Negumboi explained.

He added that the Ministry of Mines and Energy will co-ordinate the implementation of the phase-out of Diesel 500 ppm and the introduction of Diesel 10 ppm sulphur diesel in the country “by working in concert with the oil industry.

He said the public should be on the lookout, access the relevant information and be prepared when the time comes.

From January, Namibia will have two types of diesel – 10 ppm and Diesel 50 ppm as well as one type of petrol – 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol.