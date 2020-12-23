Namibia discourages ‘unnecessary’ COVID-19 testing amid backlog

Namibia has called on its citizens to avoid “unnecessary” testing for coronavirus amid a widening backlog of tests at the six laboratories certified to conduct COVID-19 tests.Acting Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Petronella Masabane said on Wednesday that all COVID-19 authorised laboratories “are currently swamped with a high demand for tests.”

“This includes samples from travellers, expanded targeted testing and suspected cases from all regions,” Masabane said in a statement.

She said the high demand has placed a strain on the laboratories, resulting in them failing to achieve their 24-48hr turnaround time for results.

“The backlog has negatively impacted testing of samples from hospitalised patients, contact tracing and normal active testing (those with symptoms) and has the potential to deplete available reagents in the laboratories.”

A reagent is a chemical substance used to carry out a laboratory test

“The MoHSS requests the general public to cease unnecessary testing for COVID-19 eg conducting COVID-19 testing for travelling to countries where a PCR test result is not required,” the official said.

Testing should only be considered when a person has been exposed to or is at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, she said.

The statement was issued on the same day as Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula announced stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus following a sharp rise in new infections during the past week.

The new measures include the reduction of public gatherings from 100 to 50 people with effect from midnight Wednesday as well as the reintroduction of a night curfew.

The curfew, which was previously lifted in September, is now effective from 9pm (1900 GMT) to 4am countrywide.

On-site sale of alcohol is now limited to between 9am and 8pm from Monday to Friday.