Namibia: Election body kick-starts supplementary voter registration

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said it conduct a countrywide supplementary voters’ registration staring next Monday until 27 July.ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja told media in Windhoek on Thursday that registration materials have already been dispatched to all the 14 regions including 34 diplomatic missions abroad.

She added that registration venues identified, verified and secure in all 121 constituencies and that the registration teams will be at their stations by the weekend.

“I am delighted to confirm that the ECN has successfully recruited a total number of 4 488 registration officials from which 671 teams were composed to serve 4 069 registration points spread over 14 regions and 121 constituencies countrywide,” she said.

Those recruited recruited are mostly unemployed youth with appropriate qualifications, a departure from the past practice of recruiting public servants in the electoral process.

“I am happy to inform the Namibian nation that for the first time in our electoral history, no single government official was recruited during this process, except for foreign mission staff, who are obliged by our electoral law to assist in providing services for registration and polling at all Namibian foreign missions,” Tjipueja noted.

Namibia will hold general elections on 27 November 2019.