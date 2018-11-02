Namibia: Geingob to attend AU’s C10 meeting in Malawi

Namibian President Hage Geingob is set to participate in the First Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State Government (C10) Championing Education, Science and Technology in Africa to be held in Lilongwe, Malawi on Saturday.The Namibian presidency said in a statement that Geingob, a member of the C10 and chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community, is expected to deliver a statement at the summit, which is convening under the theme “Strengthening Education, Science and Technology in Africa”.

The purpose of the extraordinary summit is to agree on commitments to financing education, science, technology and innovation.

The meeting is also expected to discuss how the private sector could fund science, technology and innovation.

According to the statement, the summit is expected to provide policy recommendations for improved and effective implementation of the Continental Education Strategy for Africa, and the Technical Vocational Education and Training Continental Strategy at national, regional and continental levels.

The summit will be chaired by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

Other C10 members in attendance will be presidents Julius Maado Bio (Sierra Leone); Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt); Beiji Caid Essebesi (Tunisia); Peter Mutharika (Malawi); Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya); Barten Vyapoory (Mauritius); Idriss Deby (Chad) and Ali Bongo Ondimba (Gabon).

The summit will also be attended by AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, heads of regional economic communities, development partners and the African Development Bank.