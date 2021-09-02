International › APA

Namibia gives illegal firearms amnesty until Sept. 30

Published on 02.09.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The Namibian government has given people in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition until the end of September to surrender the weapons or risk prosecution, local media reported on Thursday.According to the privately owned The Namibian daily, Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Minister Albert Kawana has given an amnesty to all those in possession of unregistered firearms a grace period of one month to hand the weapons over to the police without being prosecuted. 

Kawana warned that the police would show “no mercy” in apprehending people in possession of unlicensed firearms, armaments or ammunition after the expiry of the amnesty period. 

The country previously had an amnesty period for the surrender of illegal weapons and ammunition in 2016 during which some 1,276 firearms, 99,509 pieces of ammunition and 81unexploded ordnances were handed over to the police. 

