Namibia honours Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

Namibia on Tuesday honoured former Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf by awarding her the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis First Class, for the role Liberia played in Namibia’s struggle for self-rule.Africa’s first female head of state and Nobel Peace Prize laureate is the first woman to be conferred Namibia’s highest honour.

President Hage Geingob conferred the honour on Johnson-Sirleaf during the African Gender Awards in Windhoek.

Geingob said the honour showed appreciation for Liberia’s role during Namibia’s struggle for independence against former South African colonial regime.

Liberia and Ethiopia were the first countries to take the Namibian case for independence to the International Court of Justice.

“I am just trying to connect the relationship and long support we were getting during those days from the people of Liberia,” said Geingob.