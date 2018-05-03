Namibia renews press freedom vow

Namibia’s Information and Communication Technology Minister, Stanley Simataa said Thursday that the government remains committed to freedom of the press in all its manifestations.“The Namibian government remains committed to the independence of the media and will not impede their operations,” Simataa said in a statement marking World Press Freedom Day.

“As government, we reiterate our commitment to the defense and protection of the rights of journalists in Namibia and beyond. We do this by asserting our willingness to interact with the media and allow for the recognition of the rule of law that governs the operations of journalists in our country” he said.

Simataa described Namibia as a beacon of press freedom, noting that the Windhoek Declaration, issued at an African print journalists conference from 29 April to 3 May 1991 in the capital.

The influential statement called for a free, independent, pluralistic media across the globe, hence 3 May was adopted as World Press Freedom Day by the United Nations.

However, the country’s status as a champion of media freedom in Africa suffered a major dent after losing the number one spot to Ghana.

In its 2018 annual World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders ranked Namibia second in Africa and 26 globally.

The index cited lack of a freedom of information law that continues to obstruct the work of journalists.

“Those who dare criticize the authorities are often the target of government threats and seek refuge on the Internet, where they are not subject to control. At the same time, self-censorship is common in the state-owned media.

“Public order and security legislation is often used to restrict the freedom to inform, while journalists are sometimes the targets of insults or attacks by political parties. Pro-government media receive a large chunk of their revenue available from advertising, which threatens the financial prospects of the privately-owned media and independent news coverage,” it said.

In reaction to this, Minister Simataa said “we commit ourselves to objectively analyse the reasons for such a decline and further device an appropriate strategy with the indulgence of all stakeholders to reclaim our number one spot on the continent”.