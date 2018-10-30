Namibia: Reprieve for jailed Chinese rhino horn smugglers

The Namibian High Court in Windhoek has on Thursday granted permission to four Chinese nationals to appeal their prison sentences.Li Zhibing, 53, Li Xiaoliang, 30, Pu Xuexin, 49, and Wang Hui, 40 were sentenced to prison sentence of 14 years each in October 2016 for dealing in illegal dealing in rhino horns.

Their case was by far the biggest rhino horn smuggling involving 14 rhino horns.

Appealing in court on Tuesday, Deputy Judge-President Hosea Angula informed the quartet that a hearing date for their intended appeal against their long custodial sentences has been set December 3, 2018.

Angula also directed the Chinese convicts defence lawyer Nambili Mhata to file his heads of arguments on behalf of his clients before the Registrar of the High Court before or on November 14.

Xiaoliang, Zhibing and Xuexin were arrested the police’s Protected Wildlife Resources Unit at Hosea Kutako International Airport on March 24, 2014 trying to smuggle out of the country 14 rhino horns worth N$2.3 million ($169 280) and leopard skin worth N$50 000 ($3680).

Hui, who was regarded as the kingpin of the smuggling operation arrested at a hotel in Windhoek in May 2015.

They four men were found guilty in the Windhoek magistrate court on 16 September 2016 for unlawful dealing in controlled wildlife products; unlawful possession of wildlife products and unlawful export of wildlife products.

They are currently serving their prison terms at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.