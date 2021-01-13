International › APA

Namibia suspends passenger railway service

Published on 13.01.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Namibia’s state-owned railway operator TransNamib has suspended passenger services after flash flooding caused damage to railway equipment around the country, an official said on Wednesday.TransNamib spokeswoman Abigail Raubenheimer said the decision to suspend service followed the heavy rains that fell in the south of the country over the past week.

The rains caused a lot of damage to sections of the railway line.

“Taking the safety of passengers into consideration, we do not want to take any chances,” Raubenheimer said.

A TransNamib train derailed in late December 2020 on a bridge in southern Namibia.

