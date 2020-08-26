Namibia to allow foreign tourists from September 1

Namibia is set to reopen its borders to foreign tourists starting next week as part of efforts to revive a tourism sector hammered by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a cabinet minister announced on Tuesday.Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said starting September 1, Hosea Kutako International Airport and other entry points would allow foreign tourists to enter the country, subject to stringent measures to ensure the visitors do not bring in the COVID-19 virus.

“This is a targeted initiative for leisure travellers that will be reviewed bi-weekly and amended as necessary,” Shifeta said.

Namibia closed its borders on March 28 as part of early efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All tourists would be expected to present certificates showing that they tested negative for coronavirus prior to travelling to Namibia.

As part of the quarantine measures, all international tourists would be required to spend at least seven days at the hotel or lodge that they would be booked at.

During that period they would be tested to ensure that they do not have the virus, before they are allowed to visit other places in Namibia.

He said the decision to reopen borders for international tourists was aimed at salvaging thousands of tourism jobs in Namibia that had been or were on the verge of being lost following the closure of borders due to coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening of borders comes as Namibia has so far recorded 6,160 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.