Namibia to serve in African nuclear body

Namibia had been elected to the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE) alongside Algeria, Chad, Ghana, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.They will serve on the commission for three years from July 2018 to July 2021.

Collin Namalambo, a nuclear expert in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, was elected to represent Namibia and serve as a commissioner on the continental body.

The commissioners were elected during the AFCONE elections held on 14 June 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Established by the Treaty of Pelindaba, the African Commission on Nuclear Energy sought to advance the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology in Africa and in bringing much needed support to States Parties to fully benefit from nuclear sciences and technology applications in the areas of health, agriculture and energy.

It is also actively engaged in global and regional efforts towards disarmament and non-proliferation.