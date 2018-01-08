Namibian coach names squad for CHAN finals

Namibia’s national football team coach, Riccardo Mannetti, has picked 23 players for the upcoming 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals, to be held in Morocco from 13 January to 04 February.Namibia is in Group B with Zambia, Uganda, and Ivory Coast.

The Brave Warriors’ coach said experience and versatility were key to the selection of the final squad. The squad was drawn from local teams in the Namibia Premier League.

“We looked at experience over the games played last year, and also considering versatility in terms of tactics and options going into the CHAN tournament,” Mannetti said in a statement issued by the Namibia Football Association on Monday.

The Brave Warriors, making their maiden appearance at the continental showpiece, are expected to touch down at their base in Marrakesh on Thursday.

The Namibians face Ivory Coast on 14 January, followed by Uganda on 18 January, with both matches played in Marrakech.



Their final group stage game is against Zambia on 22 January in Casablanca, with the top two teams in the group advancing to the quarter-finals.Namibia’s team has been ac-climatising in Tunisia since December 27.On Sunday, the Brave Warriors drew 1-1 against fellow CHAN finalists Rwanda in a friendly played in Tunisia. Rwanda are in Group C together with Nigeria, Morocco, and Libya.