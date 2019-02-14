Namibian leader challenges parliament to repeal ‘unjust’ laws

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday challenged the Namibian Parliament to repeal unjust laws and step up efforts to hold the executive accountable.Speaking during the official opening of the 9th Session of the 6th Parliament of Namibia, Geingob called on lawmakers to introduce laws that would help the southern African country to “combat social ills that are hampering socio-economic progress in our country.”

“Furthermore, we should ensure that all unjust laws of the past regimes are replaced with just laws,” Geingob said.

He added: “Our people cannot continue to be subjected to archaic and discriminatory laws anymore.”

Several discriminatory laws still remain in the statutes three decade after independence, including the Marriage Act 25 of 1961 that prohibits black Namibians living in the rural communities to marry in community of property.

Parliament is expected to repeal the law during the 2019 session and replace it with a new marriage regime.

The Combating of Rape Bill is also among 14 bills lined up to be tabled during this year’s session of Parliament, which the president said was commendable.

“The amendment seeks to make the Act much more victim-centred by placing additional duties on the prosecutor when dealing with bail applications and stating guidelines for service providers who deal with rape complainants,” Geingob said.

He bemoaned “disturbing instances in our society where individuals arrested for committing rape are released on bail, only to reoffend and cause more physical and mental trauma in our communities.”