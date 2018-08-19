Namibian leader mourns Kofi Annan death

Namibian President Hage Geingob has expressed “deepest sorrow” at the passing of former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan whom he described as “a global statesman, a courageous humanitarian and exceptional servant of the African continent and humanity”.“The loss of Kofi Annan, an exemplary son of Ghana, leaves a huge void for the African continent, and humanity at large, which he has served as a courageous humanitarian with immeasurable passion and distinction,” Geingob said on Sunday.

He added: “Without doubt, Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of our continent who worked throughout his entire life persistently for a better humanity.”

Geingob praised the exceptional work of the late Annan in the promotion of peace, as the first Secretary General of the UN to emerge from within the ranks of the international body.

Annan rose through the ranks of the UN when he joined the organisation in 1962 as an administrative officer.

He served as the United Nations general secretary from January 1997 to December 2006.

“My friend Kofi Annan worked for a better world, and succeeded in many ways in that regard”, Geingob said in a statement.

The Ghanaian national died in Switzerland after short illness. He was 80.