Namibian president, wife test positive for COVID-19

Published on 27.05.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Namibian President Hage Geingob and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the country’s presidency announced on Thursday.“The Presidency would like to inform the nation that President Hage G. Geingob and First Lady, Madame Monica Geingos tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening, 26 May 2021,” Geingob’s office said.

It said the first couple was self-isolating at their residency in Windhoek. 

“The President and First Lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residence.”

Geingob said on Thursday that he and his wife were “holding on well and your outpouring of support for our recovery is truly appreciated.” 

Namibia has so far recorded over 53,600 COVID-19 cases since April 2020. 

