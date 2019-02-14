Namibian press focuses on parliament opening, others

An opposition call for President Hage Geingob to reign in his cabinet ministers, ruling Swapo Party squabbles and the ejection of a football official were some of the top news stories in the Namibian press on Thursday.The Namibian reported that opposition lawmakers demanded that Geingob orders his ministers to open up to scrutiny to improve accountability.

Speaking Geingob officially opened Namibia’s parliament on Wednesday, the lawmakers said the Namibian leader should order his ministers to subject themselves to constitutional oversight by parliament.

The newspaper also carried a story on the recalling of three Swapo local authority councillors at Rundu for defying the party’s secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

The back pages were dominated by the drama that unfolded late Wednesday when long-serving Namibian Football Association (NFA) secretary general Barry Rukoro was forcefully evicted from his office.

According to the state-run NewEra, Rukoro was escorted out of the football body’s offices by the police on the order of a committee appointed by FIFA to bring sanity to the NFA.

The paper reported that Rukoro, who has been at the helm of NFA for 13 years, has been has been occupying the office without valid contract since last year.