Namibian press spotlights poor service at main airport

The Namibia press on Thursday zoomed in on the chaos at the country’s main international airport as well as the strained relationship between President Hage Geingob and Health Minister Bernard Haufiku.Confidente reports that passengers are enduring long queues in hot and humid conditions at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in the capital Windhoek due to “sluggish security screening and inadequate equipment”.

According to the Namibian Sun, the relationship between Hage and Haufiku is presently frosty after the former allegedly rebuked his subordinate during a cabinet meeting recently.

Haufiku told the paper that his boss is allegedly interfering “too much” in the operations of the health ministry.

The minister recalls his recent plea to the private sector for financial assistance to save the State eye-clinic in Windhoek from closure. But this did not go down well with Geingob, who Haufiku said rebuked him in front of his peers in cabinet for allegedly embarrassing government by begging to the private sector.

The Namibian reported that Poverty Eradication Minister Zephania Kameeta has called for members of the ruling SWAPO party who criticise the government in the National Assembly to be disciplined.

Kameeta was reacting during a heated debate in the National Assembly when he responded to comments made by Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Veikko Nekundi who had criticised the inefficiency and poor service delivery at local authority level.