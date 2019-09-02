Namibian refugees vow to fight deportation from Botswana

More than 700 Namibian refugees housed at Dukwi Camp in northern Botswana have vowed not to leave the country as a deadline for them to go back to their country has lapsed.Hundreds of Namibian refugees fled to Botswana in 1999 after violent clashes broke out with government forces over the disputed Caprivi Strip, which they wanted to secede from the rest of the country.

The refugees are members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) which has since been banned in Namibia.

The refugees’ spokesperson Felix Kakula said as members of the UDP the refugees “cannot be safe in Namibia because many Caprivians (refugees) are incarcerated in prisons for the past 21 years.”

The refugees had until the end of August to leave Botswana or be deported.

Kakula said the refugees would not return to Namibia until the issues that made them flee are resolved.

“Namibia is refusing suggested peaceful ways to resolve the Caprivi issue. Some of our colleagues are still in prisons,” said Kakula.

Commenting on the planned deportation, UDP president Mishake Muyongo, who is currently in exile in Denmark, said Botswana has a strong historical, cultural and blood related bond with the Caprivians.

“We fought historical wars together as one people at times of crisis. Caprivians walked bare foot from Caprivi Strip to Kasane and Maun villages (north eastern Botswana) points to pay taxes. There existed no border as it was just one country colonized together by British,” he said.

He said Botswana should not ignore the alleged real dangers the refugees are likely to face if they are deported for the sake of “pseudo political friendship with Namibia.”

“I am appealing to Botswana Government not to deport Caprivians to Namibia as it is not safe, moreover it is not (the length of) time that they have stayed in Botswana that determines the solution of a problem, but it is attending to the problem that gives lasting solution to the problems,” he said.