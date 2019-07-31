Nancy Pelosi visits Cape Coast, Elmina dungeons

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Patricia Pelosi has made a historic visit to the Cape Coast and Elmina dungeon in the Central Region of Ghana on Tuesday.The visit was part of the Year of Return in Ghana where hundreds of Diasporas have returned for the first time to their mother continent.

According to the Daily Graphic newspaper, Nancy Pelosi and her team were received in Elmina by the overlord of the area Nana Kwadwo Conduah VI, who gave a brief history of the town.

They were later taken through dungeon of the two castles and briefed on how African slaves were kept, chained together and shipped to the Americas and Europe through the “Door of no return”.

Pelosi and her team later performed the symbolic hand washing with water fetched from Assin Manso River where slaves had their last bath before transported to the castles for onward shipment to the New World.

They also laid wreaths in front of the male dungeons in front of the castles.

A minute silence was observed for the departed souls with the leader of the Congressional; Black Caucus, California, Karen Bass saying: “We have come here to the castle as African-Americans to the dungeons to see what happened to our ancestors before they left here and embarked on the treacherous journey to the US to begin a period of 250 years of enslavement.”

Nancy Pelosi expressed gratitude to the chiefs of Cape Coast and Elmina for the warm reception and extended an invitation to Nana Conduah to visit the US Congress.