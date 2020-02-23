Naomie Nishimwe crowned Miss Rwanda 2020

Published on 23.02.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Naomie Nishimwe, a 21-year-old senior-six graduate from Kigali, was crowned Miss Rwanda 2020 late on Saturday evening, organisers have confirmed to APA on Sunday.Nishimwe, who represented Kigali in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant, taking over from Meghan Nimwiza, Miss Rwanda 2019.

Phiona Umwiza emerged the first runner-up, followed by Denise Mutesi, as second runner-up.

The new beauty queen walked back home with a brand-new Suzuki Swift, a monthly salary of Rwf 800,000 (about $880) and additional goodies from Miss Rwanda’s partners.

She will also represent Rwanda at the Miss World 2020 beauty pageant.

The Miss Rwanda 2020 pageant is the 10th event of its kind after the first edition in 2010 and Meghan Nimwiza.

Past, present and future winners have access to a beauty saloon during their reigns and are entitled to a dress for every occasion they may want to attend.