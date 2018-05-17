National Assembly approves over $29bn budget for 2018

Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved a budget of N9.120 trillion (about $29.901 billion) for the 2018 fiscal year.The lawmakers, who approved the appropriation bill during plenary in both chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday reviewed the budget upwards to N9.120 trillion, representing an increase of N508 billion from N8.612 trillion presented to the lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2017.

The highlights of the bill showed that the oil benchmark price was increased from $45 to $51 per barrel of crude oil.

The appropriation bill is premised on daily production of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil and pegged the exchange rate of the local currency to N305 to $1.

The recurrent expenditure is put at N3.512 trillion, while capital expenditure is N2.873 trillion.

The budget made a provision of N2.203 trillion for debt servicing cost and statutory transfers of N530,421,368,624.

The breakdown of the budget shows that the Ministries of Power, Works and Housing, Interior and Defence got the lion share with N714.6 billion, N576.6 billion and N576.3 billion respectively.

The Ministry of Education got N542.1 billion; Transport, N 267.1 billion while N101 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Scince and Technology.

The Operation Lafia Dole of the Nigerian Army for the fight against insurgency in the North East of the country was allocated N78 billion.

The bill will be sent to the President for his assent.