National Assembly begins construction works on burnt section

Works are underway at the section of the National Assembly that went up in flames at the end of last year as the remaining debris has been completely brought down.

OnThursday, during the opening session of the National Assembly, House Speaker, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril went down to the construction site.

After the fire that consumed prt ofthe building, the remnants have been cleared while temporary office space set in the main building while waiting for the new building to be erected.

Four offices amongst which that of the Secretary General of the National Assembly, that of the Chief of Finance as well as that of the chief accountant, have been temporarily relocated.

After the clearing of the debris, the remnants of the building will be brought down for a new building to be erected which has been handed to a Chinese construction firm.