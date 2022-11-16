National Assembly : Cameroon Builds Legal Framework to Fight Maritime Piracy

A draft law was tabled on Monday 14th November 2022 during the 3rd ordinary session of the National Assembly.

The Cameroonian government has just submitted a bill to the plenary session of the National Assembly chaired by the first vice-president of the lower house of parliament, the Honourable Hilarion Etong, on Monday, November 14, 2022, to repress maritime piracy, terrorism and attacks on the safety of maritime navigation and platforms.

The bill comprises four chapters with 18 articles that deal with the offences, the penalties and the procedure to be followed by the judicial police officers (OPJ) and magistrates in charge of repressing them. The offences include piracy, terrorism at sea, offences against the safety of maritime navigation and platforms, illegal transport of minors, unauthorised emissions and pollution of waterways and other waterways. Anyone found guilty is liable to life imprisonment, which can be combined with a fine of between 10 million and 10 billion 500 million CFA francs, in addition to other ancillary penalties laid down in the penal code.

The development of piracy and crime at sea, as well as the increase in attacks on the safety of maritime navigation, led the international community to adopt the Convention on the Law of the Sea of 10 December 1982 in Montego-Bay (Jamaica). This convention was ratified by Cameroon on 19 November 1985.