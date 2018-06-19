National Assembly gets new scribe

Geoffroy Desire Mbock was appointed as the new Secretary General of Cameroon’s National Assembly on Monday by the President Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

The customs inspector comes to fill a void left by Victor Yene Ossomba, the former Secretary General who passed away in 2017.

Geoffroy Desiré Mbock will be charged with managing the administrative services of the National Assembly while assisting the bureau, the President of the National Assembly and and Members of Parliament in carrying out their duties.

Amongst the other attached services are the directorate of coordination and international relations, the directorate of budget as well as the accounting department.