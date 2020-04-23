International › APA

Happening now

National Covid-19 Trust Fund realizes $6m – Official

Published on 23.04.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The donations and contributions to Ghana’s National Covid-19 Trust Fund have hit $6 million (about 34 million Cedis), the Chairperson for the Fund, Sophia Akuffo, has said.Local media reports on Thursday said that Akuffo stated that the amount represented donations and contributions received from individuals and corporate organizations as their commitment to the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Some corporate organizations like MTN, Newmont Gold, Goldfields Ghana Limited, Bank of Ghana, Duraplast and Agricultural Development Bank among others made contributions to the fund to help stem the spread of the virus, which has adversely affected the Ghanaian economy.

