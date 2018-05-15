National day Preparations: Unity, National integration village launched today

As Cameroonians prepare to celebrate national day, unity promotion activities have intensified across the national territory.

In the build up to the day on Sunday, May 20, the second edition of the Unity and National Integration Village will be launched today between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. This will be followed in the afternoon by an educational talk on the theme, “The strategies and determinants of living together.” Other themes that will be treated in the form of round-table discussions, conference-debates include, “Cameroon’s living together: everyone’s concern”, Multiculturalism, national unity and living together, a Cameroonian identity to consolidate”, “National Crossroads of Cameroon’s living together”, “Cameroonians living together: let’s talk about it”.

Besides the educational talks, other key activities in the Unity and National Integration Village include socio-educational exchanges, training and demonstration of heritage know-how, living together Olympiads, animation of Cameroon’s living together chats.

Cameroon’s 2018 National Day will take place on the theme, “Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon.”