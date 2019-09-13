National inclusive dialogue should be chaired by neutral personality- SDF

The Social Democratic Front Party has stated her desire to see the major National dialogue convened by President Paul Biya last Tuesday September 11, 2019 chaired by a third party to ensure objectivity.

The Party expressed this position in a release issued yesterday after meeting with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to exchange ahead of the National dialogue.

In the release, the SDF makes it clear that their wish is to see the dialogue satisfy the aspirations of the Anglophone community. This ensure this, they tabled their preliminary position before the Prime Minister, amongst which was the desire to have a neutral personality chair the dialogue process.

In this light, the party proposed the USA, Britain or Germany as potential third parties.

“We welcome and appreciate the fact that the Prime Minister informed us that the UN, the African Union and the Common Wealth have indicated their will to participate in the dialogue…We wish that countries such as the USA, Britain and Germany should actually be third parties involved in this exercise.”