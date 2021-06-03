International › APA

Happening now

Nationwide disarmament campaign begins in South Sudan

Published on 03.06.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

A nationwide disarmament campaign targeting civilians has begun nationwide in South Sudan, a senior military official revealed on Thursday.Major-General Lul Rurai Koang, spokesman South Sudanese defence force spokesman said the exercise is aimed at tackling the spate of inter-communal violence across the country.

The exercise is being carried out in regions where conflicts of a tribal nature have been witnessed in recent months, leaving tens of thousands internally displaced.

The army said the disarmament would help stem the tide of illegal arms and reduce violence in South Sudan, a country rocked by civil strife for decades.

Arms proliferation has been the norm in the world’s newest country thanks to a decades-old war of independence and the latest civil war which began in December 2013. 

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, intercommunal violence remains the greatest threat to long term peace and stability in the country.

Days before the disarmament exercise began some seven people had died in skirmishes reportedly triggered by cattle rustlers in Jonglei State’s Pigi County in the east of the country.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top