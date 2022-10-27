NBA : Cameroonian Born Pascal Siakam Wins Battles Against Joel Embiid

As they faced off yesterday during the basketball league, NBA, Toronto Raptors defeated Philadelphia, 119-109.

Yesterday night, Toronto Raptors was hosting Philadelphia in the National Basketball Association league, NBA. A highly battled game with two teams that are not meeting for the first time this year. Recall that they faced each other a few months ago during the NBA playoffs with Philadelphia victorious.

Tonight, Toronto Raptors players played with a revengeful desire. A wish that did not take long to quickly materialize itself.

By the first half, Pascal Siakam and his teammates took the game into their own hands. The Cameroonian in the first 24 minutes scored 19 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

A rhythm that was carried out throughout the encounter. Opposite, Philadelphia strikers Embiid – Harden – Maxey managed to come back to score. Embiid and Maxey both scored 31 points with 10 rebounds and 09 assists each. But their efforts were in vain.

Toronto Raptors, with the mastery game displayed during the whole match, won the game with a difference of 10 points thanks to the outstanding performance of its offensive duo Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent. Trent finished the game with 27 points when Siakam, as a true leader, scored 20 points, 13 assists, and 5 rebounds.

The two teams will meet again in Toronto on upcoming Saturday at 1:30 a.m.