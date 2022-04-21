NBA-Playoff: Joel Embiid Gives Victory to Philadelphia During Last Second Against Toronto

Thanks to a three-point basket eight tenths from the end of the match, Philadelphia Sixers pivot, made his team to overpower Pascal Siakam’s team 101-104 bringing the score to 3 -0 regarding the three encounters already played.

Many basketball observers all agree that Joel Embiid deserves the title of MVP, Most Valuable Player of this NBA season. His outstanding performance was so remarkanble last night during the third playoff match against Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia pivot made everything big during the encounter. Joel Embiid after being served on a throw-in by Danny Green, turned swiftly, cocked without forcing and planted the three points award-winning giving the victory to his team success, 101-104 hence a third consecutive victory.

This season, the Cameroonian has a 37% statistic 3 points shots in the regular season and, has already made a few decisive shots from behind the arc in his career. But this one is likely to count more than the others, “that is the best shot in my career but the job is not yet done”, Joel Embiid commented.

As in match 2, where he already had an impressive performance (31 points, 11 rebounds), the 2.13m pivot once again amazed basketball lovers. By the end of the match, he almost got similar standards that is 33 points anf13 rebounds.

And yet, Embiid could have been frustrated when he was credited with an unclear foul after a counter on OG Anunoby 26 seconds from the end. The British winger returned one out of two free throws putting the two teams back to back (101-101).

But Embiid swallowed his rage of the moment, to ‘plant’ this victorious shot and bring Philadelphia very close to the in-goal now. Opposite, Siakam and Fred VanVleet only scored 24 points

Though the start of the game was a bit tough for Embiid and teammates, they regained some control in the second half and played more aggressively. Eventhough, Philadelphia was unable to lead the game’s score but could grap an extratime period thank to a free throw from James Harden 50 seconds from regular time. Next was the assassin shot of giant Joel Embiid in the last second of the match.