NDC announces 3-day national prayers, fasting ahead of December 7 polls

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a three-day nationwide prayers, fasting and thanksgiving, which begins on Thursday, December 3, 2020.The prayers and thanksgiving programme, with the theme “The Final Onslaught” is meant to thank God for His Goodness and Mercies towards the December 7 General Elections.

According to the statement by the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, “Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty.”

He said this period of prayer, fasting and thanksgiving would be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday, December 4 and Saturday December 5, 2020 by the Muslim and Christian Communities respectively.

“Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all members and sympathizers to seek God Almighty’s Divine intervention, favour and blessings to grant the NDC victory in the general elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents,” he said.

It will be recalled that earlier in October there was call and declaration of prayer and fasting period by the Christian Community and special prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana.