NDC set to challenge result of December 7 polls next week – Report

A Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi in the Volta region, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be heading to court on Wednesday to challenge the results of the December 7 polls.Mr. Deafeamekpor, who is also a member of the NDC’s legal team, stated that the team had gone through all the pink sheets and other relevant documents to present to the Court.

Local media reports on Saturday quoted the lawmaker as saying that the NDC was going ahead to challenge the results of the polls as promised.

“We will go to court. We have made that clear and certainly, by Wednesday, all these matters would be placed before the Court,” the reports quoted Mr. Deafeamekpor as saying.

He explained that the Electoral Commission had on many occasions, flouted the electoral laws and that the NDC was motivated to seek legal redress to ensure that the acceptable ways and processes for conducting elections were strictly adhered to.