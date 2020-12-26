International › APA

Happening now

NDC set to challenge result of December 7 polls next week – Report

Published on 26.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi in the Volta region, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be heading to court on Wednesday to challenge the results of the December 7 polls.Mr. Deafeamekpor, who is also a member of the NDC’s legal team, stated that the team had gone through all the pink sheets and other relevant documents to present to the Court.

Local media reports on Saturday quoted the lawmaker as saying that the NDC was going ahead to challenge the results of the polls as promised.

 “We will go to court. We have made that clear and certainly, by Wednesday, all these matters would be placed before the Court,” the reports quoted Mr. Deafeamekpor as saying.

He explained that the Electoral Commission had on many occasions, flouted the electoral laws and that the NDC was motivated to seek legal redress to ensure that the acceptable ways and processes for conducting elections were strictly adhered to.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top