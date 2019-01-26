N’Djamena Marathon scheduled for Sunday

The 13th edition of the N’Djamena peace marathon will be held on 27 January, 2019, the president of the Chadian Athletics Federation, Hissein Ngaro, also president of the organizing committee announced Friday.Some 1,400 athletes have signed up for the 21-kilometer race, which has become an “annual event” for Chadian athletes and expatriates living in N’Djamena, including former sportsmen and French soldiers of the Epervier and Barkhane forces.

Ngaro said all the arrangements were made for the race to take place smoothly, and that all the commissions were mobilized for everyone to play its part for the success of this edition.

He lamented that the organisers were not able to invite athletes from neighboring countries due to lack of funds.