Michelle Ndoki’s arrest gives reason to stand up for Cameroon-Kah Walla

The reported arrest of the head of the Women’s wing of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Michelle Ndoki has spurred reactions from various angles.

The latest is from political and civil society activists Edith Kah Walla who describes news of the arrest as disturbing and saysshe is the latest of persons detained for her political opinion.

Very disturbed to hear @MicheleNdoki arrested today. Number of people in detention for political opinions & actions in #Cameroon keeps growing. Last time I saw Michèle she was walking out of a day in jail!

For those who still needed it, one more reason to #StandUpForCameroon pic.twitter.com/y2nOqAjSUn — Kah Walla (@KahWalla) February 26, 2019

Kah Walla who is credited to have dragged Michelle Ndoki’s hands into politics says the arrest of her her former protegée is one more reason to stand up for Cameroon.

On Tuesday February 26, a spokesperson of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement confirmed Barrister Michelle Ndoki had been arrested by Cameroon security forces under unclear circumstances and detained in an unknown location.

All attempts to reach her for the moment have been futile, her lawyers said on Wednesday.