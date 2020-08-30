Nearly 44,000 people reported disappeared in Africa-ICRC

As 30 August marks International Day of the Disappeared, nearly 44,000 people across Africa are registered as missing, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).Restrictions put in place to curb COVID-19 create new challenges in searching for missing people, ICRC stated in a report over the weekend.

Forty-five percent of the cases were children at the time they went missing.

“This caseload is a drop in the ocean to the true scale of people whose family members are searching for them,” said Sophie Marsac, the regional advisor for the missing and their families in Africa for the ICRC.

“Conflict, violence, migration and climate shocks have not stopped separating families in the pandemic, but our work to find missing people has become even harder.”

Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon make up 82 percent of ICRC’s missing caseload in Africa.

The highest among them is Nigeria which at nearly 23,000 people is ICRC’s largest caseload of missing people in the continent, driven almost entirely by the conflict in the northeast of the country.

All seven countries have seen a rise in the number of people registered with the ICRC as missing in the first half of 2020, it is indicated.