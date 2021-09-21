Nearly 8m S/Africans fully vaccinated – Ministry

Nearly eight million South Africans have been fully vaccinated, having either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer jab since the country rolled out its vaccination programme in February this year, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.This came after 154,199 jabs were administered on Monday, the ministry said.

The figures mean that South Africa has surpassed the 16-million mark for total administered Covid-19 doses since the start of the vaccination programme, it added.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 1,504 new Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths from the disease.

This development brought the cumulative total Covid-19 cases to 2,884,134 and some 86,216 fatalities, the NICD said.

“The current surge in Covid-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend,” the public health institute said.

The data shows that 112 patients were admitted to hospital on Monday, pushing the number to 8,474 people who are receiving treatment in the country’s health facilities, the NICD said.