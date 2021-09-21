International › APA

Happening now

Nearly 8m S/Africans fully vaccinated – Ministry

Published on 21.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Nearly eight million South Africans have been fully vaccinated, having either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer jab since the country rolled out its vaccination programme in February this year, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.This came after 154,199 jabs were administered on Monday, the ministry said. 

The figures mean that South Africa has surpassed the 16-million mark for total administered Covid-19 doses since the start of the vaccination programme, it added.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 1,504 new Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths from the disease.

This development brought the cumulative total Covid-19 cases to 2,884,134 and some 86,216 fatalities, the NICD said.

“The current surge in Covid-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend,” the public health institute said.

The data shows that 112 patients were admitted to hospital on Monday, pushing the number to 8,474 people who are receiving treatment in the country’s health facilities, the NICD said.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement