NEC sets up caretaker committee to solve SDF-SW crisis

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Front has set up a caretaker committee to settle the crisis currently rocking the party in the South West Region.

Meeting over the weekend, the NEC in accordance to article 18.8 of the statutes of the party decided to dissolve all warring factions and set up a provisional bureau headed by a certain Eloundou who is the first Deputy Mayor ofthe Tiko council.

He will be assisted by the former Mayor of Tiko, Valentine Nganda while Tambe Agbor and Efokoa John will hold the positions of Organising Secretary and Secretary respectively.

Thus Mayor Ndobegang Martin Forcha and his executive were completely stripped off as the provisional bureau will be charged to run the affairs of the party in the region and conduct fresh elections.

The SDF has been embroiled in a dispute for the past week in the South West Region during the party’s regional executive meeting where the Mayor of the Kumba II council Martin Forcha Ndobegang was overthrown from his position as regional chairman.

The NEC has now wade in with article 18.8 of the party’s constitutiona which states that in case the life of the party is at stake at any organ, the NEC can dissolve the executive concerned and setup a coordination or caretaker committee.