Need to tackle security challenges underscored at Cameroon-Nigeria TSC

The need to tackle security challenges affecting the Cameroon-Nigeria border has been underscored at the ongoing Cameroon-Nigeria Trans-border Security Committee that opened yesterday in Yaounde.

Leading the Cameroonian delegation is the Minister of territorial administration, Paul Atanga Nji and Brigadier General Ndagi heads the Nigerian delegation.

Speaking during day 1 of the session, both representatives acknowledged the vulnerability of their borders to security challenges such as terrorism, secessionist tendencies, conflict between borders to name but these.

“The security situation along our common borders which started witnessing a great improvement has all of a sudden become a cause for concern…The Cameroon-Nigeria Trans-border Security Committee is facing huge challenges” Minister Atanga Nji said.

Brigadier General Ndagi on his part proposed a synergy of efforts to tackle the challenges. “We will continue to support the commitment of Cameroon to strengthen stability along our common borders with the view of establishing effective monitoring and response mechanism.”

The two-day come together ends today with the adoption of the general report that will guide the activities of the committee.