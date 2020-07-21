Nestlé allocates CFA 1.5bn to restore Ivorian forest cover

Nestlé, an agri-food group operating in Cote d’Ivoire, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ivorian Ministry of Water and Forests for the restoration of the country’s forest cover, through the rehabilitation project of the classified forest of Cavally (West), for an investment of more than 1.5 billion CFA francs, according to a note sent Tuesday to APA.The agreement was signed by the Ivorian Minister of Water and Forests, Alain-Richard Donwahi and Mr. Thomas Caso, Director General of Nestlé Cote d’Ivoire, during a ceremony, attended via a videoconference by Mr. Magdi Batato, Nestlé’s Vice-Executive Chairman and Director of the Operations.

Through this MoU, Nestlé will invest more over 1.5 billion CFA francs in the fight against deforestation in Cote d’Ivoire, alongside the Ministry of Water and Forests. The project relates in particular to the conservation and rehabilitation of the classified forest of Cavally.

“Out of a total project cost estimated at 3.34 million Swiss francs, Nestlé is contributing 2.5 million, or more than one and a half billion CFA francs,” the note says, indicating that the project will be implemented by the Forest Development Company of Cote d’Ivoire (Sodefor) and the Earthworm Foundation in synergy with other stakeholders.

This protocol once again reinforces the agri-food group’s commitment to the fight against deforestation. In 2017, the Group joined the Cocoa & Forests Initiative (ICF) to help end deforestation, in partnership with the governments of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and stakeholders in the cocoa and chocolate industry.

The Cavally forest, located in western Cote d’Ivoire, is one of the country’s 234 classified forests, the cover of which is threatened by intensive cultivation. Thanks to the combined efforts of its partners, Cote d’Ivoire has made significant progress in preserving forests.

The country has lost much of its forest cover over the past 60 years. From 1960 to 2015, the area of forest cover in Cote d’Ivoire fell from 16 million to 3.5 million hectares, a loss mostly caused by extensive agriculture.

“Tackling cocoa-related deforestation is part of Nestlé’s ambition to transform its agricultural supply chain by making it more climate-friendly and more resilient,” says Mr. Magdi Batato, Executive Vice-President and Director of the group’s operations.

Mr. Magdi Batato adds that “this decision is part of our commitment to fighting climate change, and will help achieve our goal of ‘net zero emissions’ by 2050.”

Mr. Thomas Caso assured that the firm will continue to “work with governments and other stakeholders to help protect, restore forest reserves and improve the quality communities’ life,” which should promote the production of sustainable cocoa.

The Cavally Classified Forest Restoration Project called “The Sustainable Trade Initiative,” is also part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Water and Forests and the Human Development Index (HDI).

The State of Cote d’Ivoire adopted in 2018 a national policy for the preservation, rehabilitation and extension of forests, which gives an important role to the private sector.

This partnership aims to fight against deforestation caused in part by cocoa cultivation, of which the country is the world’s largest producer, and to “strengthen the resilience of communities and cocoa producers,” Mr. Donwahi said.

In addition to its objective of protecting and restoring the Cavally forest, the agri-food group’s ambition is for this project to serve as a model of sustainable cocoa production in Cote d’Ivoire, an activity that protects the forest and allows cocoa communities to prosper.

In April 2020, the Nestlé Group signed a protocol with HDI, as part of the “Grown Sustainably in Africa” (GSA) Program. It is a three-year partnership that aims to support 25,000 farmers and 50 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The protocol sealed with HDI, within the framework of the “Grown Sustainably in Africa” Program, is expected to enable the opening of new markets in Ghana and Nigeria, for Ivorian farmers and SMEs, while strengthening employment and food security.