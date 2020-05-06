Nestle makes Covid-19 donation to C/d’Ivoire

Nestle Cote d’Ivoire has donated medical and protective equipment to the Ivorian Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene to beff up its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.The equipment was handed over in Abidjan in the presence of the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Dr. Eugène Aka Aouélé and the Swiss Ambassador, Mrs. Anne Lugon-Moulin.

The donation, worth CFA24.000.000 million CFA will contribute to improving care for patients, while safeguarding the health and safety of healthcare workers.

Nestle is also providing face masks to various health structures and to the learned circles of paediatricians and midwives.

“This fight is also ours. On behalf of all Nestle Cote d’Ivoire employees, I would like to renew our commitment to the Ivorian state in the fight against the pandemic. We also offer our support to all Ivorians and especially to the medical staff who are sparing no effort in this fight,” said Thomas Caso, the Vice President of Nestle’s Cote d’Ivoire branch.

True to its raison d’être of improving the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, Nestle will continue to work with the authorities and all stakeholders for the health and well-being of all.

Caso reiterated Nestle’s commitment to ensuring the continued availability of its affordable and nutritious food products in the markets so that families can continue to eat healthily during these difficult times.

In line with the recommendations of the health authorities, the company has already taken very strict measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, partners and the various players in its distribution chain.

Thus, the multinational company will offer hygiene kits to its business partners.

The world’s foremost food and beverage giant has also donated $120,000 to the Cote d’Ivoire Red Cross to improve water, hygiene and sanitation management (WASH project) in local communities.

This is part of a ten million Swiss franc (approximately CFA6.2 billion) donation from Nestle, which has joined forces with the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to strengthen the global response against Covid-19 worldwide.

In Central and West Africa, Nestle is contributing $3.4 million (over CFA2 billion) to tackling the pandemic.